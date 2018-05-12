Detroit Red Wings history: How to buy seats from Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT - Bring home a piece of Detroit Red Wings history.

Seats from Joe Louis Arena are now on sale to the general public. A minimum of two seats, which start at $150 per seat, must be purchased.

The seat numbers will be random, though there are different types of seats to choose from, including standard riser seats and suite seats. Season ticket holders have the option to select specific seats.

In addition to the seats, other Joe Louis Arena assets are set to be sold in an online auction later this month. Click here and here for more information.

Items will include furniture, lighting, signs, chilling systems and other basic infrastructure, but will also include suite wet bars and the Joe Louis Arena scoreboard.

