Detroit Red Wings sending Jimmy Howard to San Jose for 2019 NHL All-Star game

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings are sending goaltender Jimmy Howard to San Jose for the 2019 NHL All-Star game.

The game will be held at the SAP Center at San Jose on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. The National Hockey League also announced the game rosters for the event. The San Jose Sharks are the host team.

Howard appears in the Atlantic Division. You can view the full roster here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.