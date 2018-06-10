Detroit Tigers 1st overall pick RHP Casey Mize lit up by Florida in NCAA Super Regional

GAINSVILLE, Florida - Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall selection by the Detroit Tigers in last week's MLB Draft, did not exactly have the best start of his collegiate career on Saturday.

In fact, it may have very well been one of his worst.

In Mize's first start since becoming the No. 1 overall pick, he allowed a season-high 6 runs on 5 hits and a career-high 4 walks in just 5 innings of work against the Florida Gators in an 8-2 loss in the NCAA Super Regional in Gainesville, Florida. He had 5 strikeouts and also hit one batter.

Mize had 12 walks total heading into this game. He was 10-5 in 16 starts with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts. His ERA rose to 3.30 after Saturday's start.

The Tigers were up 2-0 on Florida heading into the bottom of the third. That's when it all went wrong for Mize.

With one out in the inning, Mize allowed back-to-back base hits and then allowed a walk. An RBI double from the next batter scored two runs. Another run was scored on a fielder's choice, and the fourth run was scored via an RBI single.

Mize pitched through the fourth inning with ease, but after back-to-back walks to begin the fifth inning, an error and an infield single scored those two batters who walked.

Auburn must defeat Florida in two straight games; otherwise Mize will have pitched his final collegiate game.

This game featured two first round pitchers -- Mize and Brady Singer, who was selected 18th overall by the Kansas City Royals.

Singer went 6 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. He had 9 strikeouts on 28 batters faced.