Detroit Tigers 2018 jersey and cap will have matching Olde English D

DETROIT - The Olde English D will be consistent on the Detroit Tigers 2018 uniform.

The team unveiled their 2018 uniforms on Thursday, with only a slight change - the Olde English D will match on both the hat and the jersey.

In a video released by the team, the change is highlighted, stating in 2018, "there will be uniformity in the D."

It takes the Olde English D from the original 1904 road jersey and 1905 cap. It's been the primary D on the Tigers cap since 1968.

Due to varying manufacturer interpretations of the Olde English ‘D’, inconsistent production capabilities and early technology limitations, Detroit Tigers uniform logos have changed more than 50 times since the club was founded in 1901 – including 22 updates to the home jersey.

The “cap ‘D’” mark will now be worn on home jerseys and be the sole Olde English ‘D’ logo used on official Detroit Tigers merchandise. Additionally, the club announced the enlargement of the logo on both home and away caps, sized comparably with other Major League team head wear.

The ‘D’ had been used on the jerseys of the Detroit Tigers of the Western League in the late 19th century, and it was first used by the Tigers in the Major Leagues in 1904. It is identified by the noticeably curly returns at both top and bottom of the ‘D’ with the bars in the center of the logo turning inward.

Additionally, research conducted by both Major League Baseball and the Detroit Tigers revealed that the cap ‘D’ is the preferred mark of Tigers fans. Tigers fans are 3x more likely to say the cap ‘D’ best represents the Tigers, and 3.5x more likely to say it best represents the city of Detroit.

Check it out below:

Introducing the 2018 edition of the #Tigers uniforms, where the Olde English D on the cap and home jersey will be identical. pic.twitter.com/nY9TMDB8UW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 25, 2018

Al Kaline, Hall of Fame Class of 1980: “I love the history of our great game and its traditions, and I’m thrilled that we are embracing a singular Olde English ‘D’, as the team did almost a century ago. It was a really sharp looking logo when we started wearing it on our ballcaps in 1968, and that certainly rings true today. I am looking forward to seeing our players wear the unified Olde English ‘D’ this season.”

Willie Horton, Tigers Legend: “It’s really great that the Tigers are coming together under the cap ‘D’. To me, that Olde English ‘D’ represents a time, a team and a tradition that unifies our city and our people. When I think of how proud I am to have played in Detroit, that is the ‘D’ that comes to mind.”

Alan Trammell, Hall of Fame Class of 2018: “This Olde English ‘D’ is really one of the most iconic logos in all of sports. I was so proud to wear it as we won a World Series Championship in 1984, and I’ll be extremely proud to wear it later this year during Induction Weekend in Cooperstown.”



