Detroit Tigers' 9th-round pick from last year, Tarik Skubal, now a top 100 prospect in baseball

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves (WDIV)

DETROIT - A year after the Detroit Tigers drafted him in the ninth round of the MLB draft, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has risen into baseball's top 100 prospects.

Skubal joins No. 2 Casey Mize, No. 28 Matt Manning and No. 48 Riley Greene as top 100 prospects in the Tigers' organization. Mize, Manning and Greene were all first-round draft picks.

San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Urias graduated from prospect status Tuesday, making room for Skubal in the top 100.

Skubal, 22, has certainly earned the distinction. After dominating Single-A to the tune of a 2.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, the left-hander was promoted to Double-A Erie, where he joined Mize, Manning and 2017 first-round pick Alex Faedo in the rotation.

Detroit Tigers prospect Tarik Skubal pitching for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves (WICU)

He has been even more dominant with the SeaWolves, striking out 60 batters in 39 innings while allowing just six earned runs on 17 hits and 12 walks. He currently owns a 1.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through six starts.

Skubal started the season well outside the top 10 prospects in the Tigers' organization, but he was bumped up to No. 4 at mid-season.

Since being called up to Double-A, Skubal has an unfathomable swinging strike rate of 21% and has only allowed two home runs.

It appears the Tigers found a hidden star in the middle rounds of the 2018 draft, and now the rest of the league is starting to recognize it, too.

