Detroit Tigers announce 25-man roster ahead of 2018 Opening Day

DETROIT - On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers announced their 25-man roster for Opening Day, which includes 12 pitchers, 12 position players and a designated hitter.

Here is the roster breakdown:

Pitchers: Matthew Boyd, Buck Farmer, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Joe Jimenez, Francisco Liriano, Daniel Norris, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann

Position players: John Hicks, James McCann, Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Niko Goodrum, Jose Iglesias, Dixon Machado, Nicholas Castellanos, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Leonys Martin, Victor Reyes

Designated hitter: Victor Martinez

The Tigers begin the 2018 season at 1:10 p.m. Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

