Detroit Tigers begin season Thursday in Toronto: What to know

TORONTO - The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2019 season on Thursday afternoon with a road series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Opening Day in Detriot is April 4. Here's what to expect today against Toronto:

Detroit Tigers (64-98, third in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

TV: FoxSports

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto on opening day.

The Blue Jays finished 30-46 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Toronto hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Tigers finished 33-43 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year while striking out 7.5 hitters per game. The Tigers won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

Blue Jays Injuries: David Phelps: day-to-day (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: None listed.

