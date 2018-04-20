Detroit Tigers call up organization's No. 11 prospect, Mike Gerber, before doubleheader

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers prospect Mike Gerber will get his first taste of MLB action Friday after being called up ahead of the team's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

Gerber, the team's No. 5 offensive prospect and No. 11 prospect overall, has been a part of the organization sine 2014. At 25 years old, Gerber is at a point in his career when the Tigers need to find out what he can do at the MLB level.

Gerber doesn't appear to be in Detroit to stay, however, as he will serve as the team's 26th man Friday. Major League Baseball allows teams to call up an extra player for doubleheaders.

In 444 minor-league games, Gerber has been a solid hitter, racking up 54 home runs, 109 doubles and 23 triples. He sports a career .289 batting average, .355 on-base percentage and .476 slugging percentage.

Gerber has a career .831 OPS and has little left to prove in the minor leagues.

The Tigers today announced the following roster moves.

+Recalled RHP Warwick Saupold from Triple A Toledo

+Recalled OF Mike Gerber from Triple A Toledo. Gerber will serve as the 26th man for both games of today's doubleheader.

As a prospect, Gerber receives high marks for his speed and ability to make contact. He's also a solid defensive outfielder.

Gerber's power and arm strength received lower marks, but he's shown a bit more home run power than expected the last two seasons.

While he's played all three outfield positions in the minors, Gerber is primarily a center fielder for the Toledo Mud Hens. Leonys Martin has that spot locked down for the Tigers this season, so Gerber would likely have to earn a spot in left field if he wants significant playing time.

Mikie Mahtook was sent down to Triple-A after opening the season as the starting left fielder, and the position has been a revolving door since. JaCoby Jones has gotten the most action, but Victor Reyes and Niko Goodrum are also making appearances in left.

Gerber will need to make an impression to steal the job, but with the Tigers in the middle of a rebuild, there's no reason not to give him the opportunity.

