Detroit Tigers could get swept by worst team in baseball at home today

Harold Ramirez of the Miami Marlins celebrates his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 21, 2019, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Well, it can't get any worse, right?

The Detroit Tigers have a chance to hit the lowest of lows Thursday, as the terrible Miami Marlins will go for a sweep at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have lost nine games in a row (counting this weekend's "suspended" debacle as a loss) coming into Thursday's series finale.

They can make it an even 10 with just one more loss to the team that ranks last in baseball in terms of runs scored, OPS, hits, home runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, walk rate, extra-base hits and wins.

Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins celebrates his first Major League home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 22, 2019, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

When the Marlins arrived in Detroit, they were the worst team in baseball at 13-31. With the Tigers' help, they've climbed a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday, the Tigers trailed for eight and a half innings before tying the game in the bottom of the ninth and losing in extra innings. On Wednesday, they blew a 3-0 lead and never recovered.

Tigers ace Matt Boyd will get the start Thursday, but he's coming off his two worst starts of the season. If he can't bounce back and beat the Marlins, this could go down as perhaps the most miserable Tigers home stand in a decade.

After Thursday's series finale, the Tigers will hit the road for nine games against the New York Mets, Orioles and Atlanta Braves. The Mets were recently swept by the Marlins themselves, and the Orioles have taken over as the worst team in baseball, so maybe the Tigers are looking forward to some time away from home.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.