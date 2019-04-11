Detroit Tigers game Friday against Minnesota Twins postponed due to weather

DETROIT - The game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins on Friday has been postponed due to weather, the teams announced.

The game that was scheduled for 8:10 p.m. has been postponed due to inclement waether in Minneapolis and will be made up at 8:10 p.m. on May 11 as part of a split doubleheader. The first game on May 11 is at 2:10 p.m.

Fans who have tickets can use them for the makeup game or exchange them for the equivalent value toward any other Twins game in 2019.

Tickets for the postponed game are not subject to refunds, the Twins said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.