Detroit Tigers game vs Kansas City Royals postponed due to cold

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Wednesday's Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals game at Comerica Park has been postponed due to cold weather.

This is the third Tigers game that has been postponed for weather.

Snow is expected around Metro Detroit through Thursday evening.

The game will be made up on April 20.

