Detroit Tigers game vs Kansas City Royals postponed due to cold

DETROIT - Wednesday's Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals game at Comerica Park has been postponed due to cold weather.

This is the third Tigers game that has been postponed for weather.

Snow is expected around Metro Detroit through Thursday evening.

The game will be made up on April 20.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, April 20, with the April 4th makeup beginning at 1:10 ET. Both games will be televised on @FOXSportsDet. pic.twitter.com/qMHQNUlp6Y — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 4, 2018

