Detroit Tigers game vs. Pirates postponed due to rain; teams to play doubleheader tomorrow

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - The Detroit Tigers' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed Tuesday due to rain, the Pirates announced.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday. The makeup game will begin at 4:05 p.m. and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Game 1 - Zimmermann vs. Kuhl

