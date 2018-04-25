Sports

Detroit Tigers game vs. Pirates postponed due to rain; teams to play doubleheader tomorrow

Tigers, Pirates to play makeup game at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday

By Derick Hutchinson

Detroit Tigers infielder Dixon Machado (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - The Detroit Tigers' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed Tuesday due to rain, the Pirates announced.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday. The makeup game will begin at 4:05 p.m. and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

