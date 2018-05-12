Sports

Detroit Tigers game vs. Seattle Mariners postponed due to rain; teams to play doubleheader Saturday

1st game will begin at 4:10 p.m.

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers' game against the Seattle Mariners has been postponed Friday due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one.

Fans with tickets for Friday's game may exchange their unused tickets at any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2019. 

