Detroit Tigers game vs. Yankees postponed Saturday due to rain

DETROIT - Saturday's Detroit Tigers game against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain, the team announced.

Heavy rain has been falling in Metro Detroit since early in the morning, and it's expected to continue throughout the day.

The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader Sunday to make up for the rain out. The games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

This is the Yankees' only trip to Comerica Park this season, so the teams would prefer not to reschedule the game for later this summer.

New York won the first game of the series Friday night, outscoring the Tigers 8-6.

