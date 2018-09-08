Detroit Tigers honoring 1968 World Series team this weekend

DETROIT, MI - MAY 25: The Detroit Tigers honored their 1968 World Series-winning team prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on May 25, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo…

DETROIT - In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Detroit Tigers are honoring its 1968 World Series-winning team this weekend during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Saturday will be the peak of the party.

A special pregame on-field ceremony will take place at around 5:15 p.m. Players and coaches involved include Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Mickey Lolich, Denny McLain, Daryl Patterson, Tommy Matchick, Jim Price, Mickey Stanley, Dick Tracewski, Jon Warden, Don Wert and bullpen coach Hal Naragon.

The national anthem will be performed by Jose Feliciano, who also performed the song at Tiger Stadium before Game 5 of the World Series in 1968.

The first 20,000 fans that get to Comerica Park will receive a commemorative 1968 road jersey.

For Sunday's game, there will be a fan Q&A session at 11:45 a.m. with members of that '68 squad. And the first 10,000 fans to get to the stadium will receive a 1968 World Series commemorative pennant.