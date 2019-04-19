Detroit Tigers infielder Isaac Paredes now among baseball's top 100 prospects

Isaac Paredes bats during a Spring Training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field on Feb. 25, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida. (Mark Cunningham/MLB photos via Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers now have four top 100 prospects in their farm system as infielder Isaac Paredes has moved onto the list.

Paredes ranks behind right-handed pitchers Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Franklin Perez in the Tigers' organization, and he's now the No. 100 prospect in baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen graduated from prospect status Thursday, making room for Paredes, who was just outside the top 100.

READ: Top four healthy Detroit Tigers pitching prospects off to incredible starts

Paredes is off to a decent start this season in Double-A Erie, recording 11 hits in 10 games with one home run, one double, three walks and seven strikeouts.

He was acquired at the 2017 trade deadline when the Tigers sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs. Detroit received Paredes and third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the deal.

Paredes is only 20 years old, but there isn't much long-term middle infield talent on the MLB roster, so he could find his way to Detroit in the near future. Candelario has job security at third base, but the middle infield is wide open looking forward.

Versatility will help Paredes get to the big leagues faster because he could fill in at any infield position besides first base.

Paredes is a very good contact hitter with decent power and a good arm for an infielder.

INJURY NEWS: Tigers OF Christin Stewart placed on 10-day injured list with quad strain

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.