Detroit Tigers legend Alan Trammell having jersey number retired at Comerica Park Sunday

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers end their series with the Chicago White Sox Sunday, but not before the No. 3 is retired from being worn by Tigers ever again.

Detroit legend, shortstop Alan Trammell, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this summer, along with his teammate Jack Morris. To commemorate the accomplishment, the Tigers retired Morris' No. 47 earlier this month. Now, it is Tram's turn.

Trammell's No. 3 is set to be retired prior to Sunday's game. His name and number will be on display on the left field wall at Comerica Park.

Trammell played all 20 of his MLB seasons in a Detroit uniform. He lost out on the 1978 American League Rookie of the Year to teammate Lou Whitaker, but he did win the MVP of the 1984 World Series against the San Diego Padres. He hit .450 in that series as the Tigers won the series in five games.

He was also a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. Trammell scored 1,231 runs and hit in 1,003 runs in his illustrious Tigers career.

Other career numbers: