Detroit Tigers name Kirk Gibson special assistant to general manager

The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that Kirk Gibson has been named a special assistant to general manager Al Avila.

Gibson, 61, played 12 years for the Tigers and was a member of the 1984 World Series team.

"We’re fortunate to have so many Tigers legends playing key roles in our front office, such as Al Kaline, Alan Trammell, Willie Horton and Jim Leyland, and Gibby fits into that group as well as anyone," Avila said. "He comes in with an already established presence in our clubhouse as a broadcaster, and we’re looking forward to having him around more during spring training in Lakeland while he’ll be working with major and minor league players across our organization."

In his new role, Gibson will help with on-field duties at the MLB and minor league levels, according to the Tigers. He will be involved in all personnel meetings, travel throughout the minor leagues and participate in community relations.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to work with Al and the baseball operations department, who are building a solid foundation for the future success of this franchise," Gibson said. "Spring training is right around the corner, and I’m really looking forward to be back in Lakeland, working with everyone to bring a World Series championship back to the city of Detroit. I remember watching the '68 team as a sixth-grader, participating in the '84 world championship, and I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to the next championship team."

Gibson is a television analyst for FOX Sports Detroit and previously managed the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was named the Baseball Writers Association of America National League Manager of the Year in 2011 after leading the Diamondbacks to an NL West title.

He began his coaching career as a bench coach for the Tigers from 2003 to 2005 under Alan Trammel.

Gibson played 17 MLB seasons and hit .268 with a .352 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage. He also scored 985 runs, knocked in 870 runs and hit 260 doubles, 54 triples and 255 home runs.

Detroit drafted Gibson with the 12th overall pick in the 1978 MLB draft. He was an All-American in both baseball and football for Michigan State in 1978.

Gibson launched the Kirk Gibson Foundation in 1996. The foundation awards partial scholarships to men and women at Clarkston and Waterford Kettering high schools in honor and memory of his parents.

His foundation has expanded to promote cooperation, collaboration and teamwork in finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Gibson and his wife, JoAnn, have four children: Cam, Colleen, Kirk and Kevin.

Cam Gibson was drafted by the Tigers in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB draft and split the 2018 season between Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie.

Kevin Gibson plays professional hockey for the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL.

