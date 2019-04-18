Detroit Tigers OF Christin Stewart placed on 10-day injured list with quad strain

Christin Stewart hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins during a game on April 13, 2019, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, the team announced Thursday.

The Tigers have been by far the worst offense in baseball, ranking last in runs and OPS despite every National League team having to bat a pitcher. Detroit is also last in home runs and slugging percentage.

Those numbers likely won't improve in the near future, as the team's best hitter will now miss at least the next 10 days. Stewart has hit three of the team's seven home runs and owns an outstanding .685 slugging percentage.

Stewart leads all regulars with a .998 OPS, thanks to his three home runs, five doubles and one triple in 16 games.

Despite a slow start to the season, Stewart has been the most dangerous hitter in the middle of the Tigers' order. He's the closest the Tigers have to a true combination of power and plate discipline, even though his strikeouts and batting average need to improve.

The Tigers called up infielder Brandon Dixon to take Stewart's spot on the roster. Dixon was selected by the Tigers in November when the Cincinnati Reds placed him on waivers.

The Tigers gave Dixon a chance to make the team in spring training, but he batted just .171 with a .657 OPS. His first 11 games in Triple-A haven't been much better, as Dixon owns a .413 OPS with one extra-base hit, no walks and 16 strikeouts.

Since starting the season 8-4, the Tigers have lost five straight games. They host the Chicago White Sox for a four-game series to end the week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.