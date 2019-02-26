Detroit Tigers on TV today as Matthew Boyd starts against New York Mets

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will be on TV for the second straight day as Matthew Boyd makes his first start against the New York Mets.

Boyd is coming off his best MLB season, making 31 starts with a 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 170.1 innings.

The Mets will counter with Zack Wheeler, who was even better in 2018, posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while striking out 179 batters in 182.1 innings.

The game is being televised on MLB Network. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Here's how the Tigers will line up against Wheeler:

Daz Cameron, LF Dawel Lugo, 2B Niko Goodrum, 3B John Hicks, 1B Victor Reyes, LF Gordon Beckham, DH Harold Castro, RF Jake Rogers, C Willi Castro, SS

Goodrum and Hicks are the only sure-fire regulars in the lineup, but four of the team's top prospects will start the game.

Cameron, the team's No. 8 prospect, has a pair of doubles in five at-bats this spring. In his first full season in the Tigers' minor league system after being acquired in 2017 for Justin Verlander, Cameron hit .264 with a .343 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage with 42 extra-base hits and 24 steals in 126 games.

Lugo, who was acquired in the 2017 J.D. Martinez trade, is the team's No. 15 prospect after struggling in 2018. He posted a .633 OPS with three home runs and nine walks in 123 games.

No. 12 prospect Rogers, also acquired for Verlander, is starting at catcher. He has a double in three spring at-bats. Rogers hit 17 home runs in Double-A last season, but batted .219 and struck out 112 times in 11 games.

Castro was brought to Detroit last July in exchange for Leonys Martin. He's the team's No. 10 prospect and dominated in Double-A Erie last season, posting a .928 OPS with 15 extra-base hits in 26 games.

Here's the Mets' starting lineup:

Brandon Nimmo, DH J.D. Davis, 1B Robinson Cano, 2B Michael Conforto, RF Wilson Ramos, C Amed Rosario, SS Gregor Blanco, CF Rajai Davis, LF Arismendy Alcantara, 3B

