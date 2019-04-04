Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Kansas City Royals: Follow live updates

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 05: Players and fans stand during the National Anthem before the Opening Day home game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan…

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals to kick off the first home series of the season at Comerica Park on Thursday.

Here's what to know for Tigers vs. Royals:

Kansas City Royals (2-3, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-3, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.77 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit hit 135 total home runs with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 155 total home runs last season. The Royals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Follow live score and game updates below:

