Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will undergo Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2019 season.

The Tigers said Tuesday that Fulmer, after a recent bullpen session, began to experience right elbow soreness.

"Based on the results of an MRI, and after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, Tommy John Surgery has been recommended in order to reconstruct the UCL. Fulmer is seeking a third opinion at this time," the team said.

Wednesday, Fulmer said the third opinion was conclusive on the recommendation for surgery.

Tommy John Surgery, more formally known as ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.

Fulmer said he was told scar tissue had built up from previous surgeries (ulnar nerve transposition in 2017, bone spur removal before that) and likely led to ligament damage. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 20, 2019

It may take overhead athletes more than a year or longer to return to their prior level of play after a UCL reconstruction.

Tommy John didn’t invent this procedure—he was a baseball pitcher who was the first to undergo it and successfully return to his sport.

