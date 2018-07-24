Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury

The Detroit Tigers announced on Tuesday one of their top pitching prospects is done for the year with a foot injury.

Kyle Funkhouser recently sustained a fracture to his 5th metatarsal in his right foot after turning his ankle on an uneven sidewalk while walking home after a game.

The injury will require surgery and the Tigers expect him to make a full recovery and to be ready for Spring Training in 2019.

Funkhouser, 24, was drafted by the Tigers in 2016 from Louisville. He started the season in Class AA but was promoted to AAA Toledo before suffering the injury.

Funkhouser is considered one of the Tigers top-five pitching prospects.

