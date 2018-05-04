Detroit Tigers place 1B Miguel Cabrera on 10-day disabled list with right hamstring strain

Miguel Cabrera rips the ball through the right side of the infield for a single against the Baltimore Orioles. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers have placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Friday.

Cabrera has been the Tigers' best hitter this season, batting .323 with a .407 on-base percentage and .516 slugging percentage. In 26 games, Cabrera has three home runs, nine doubles and 14 walks.

After playing in 25 of the team's first 26 games, Cabrera was injured April 29 against the Baltimore Orioles and missed three games in a row. He returned Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, but appeared to injure himself again.

Injuries have nagged at Cabrera the last several years. He's played fewer than 140 games two of the last three years after 11 straight seasons of 148 games or more. His .728 OPS in 130 games last season was by far the lowest of his career.

At 35 years old, Cabrera currently leads the Tigers in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, walks, RBI and doubles.

The Tigers also optioned relief pitcher Chad Bell to Triple-A Toledo.

In two corresponding moves, catcher Grayson Greiner and relief pitcher Blaine Hardy have been called up from Toledo.

This is Greiner's first appearance on an MLB active roster after joining the Tigers' organization in 2014. He was a third-round pick in the 2014 draft.

Hardy allowed just two earned runs over 24.1 April innings, posting a 0.62 WHIP. Batters hit just .136 against Hardy during April, and he was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

