Detroit Tigers prospect Alex Faedo adds to dominant stretch with another gem

DETROIT - Alex Faedo, a top 10 prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization, continued his recent stretch of dominance Wednesday with a 10-strikeout performance for Double-A Erie.

Faedo generated 13 swinging strikes against the Reading Fightin' Phils, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk. He allowed another home run, but the start was encouraging overall.

Faedo posted back-to-back gems before his last start was cut short by rain. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three batters in three innings before the tarp came on the field.

In the two previous starts, Faedo allowed just one run on five hits and three walks in 12.1 combined innings. Most importantly, he got 19 strikeouts on 38 swinging strikes in those outings.

Over his last four appearances, including the rain-shortened start, Faedo has struck out 32 batters in 21.1 innings. His strikeouts per nine innings are up to 11.2 on the season, a massive increase from his 7.5 rate that dropped him from the top 100 prospects list last season.

Faedo was ranked among MLB's top 70 prospect after being drafted in the first round in 2017. His struggles in 2018 dropped him to No. 10 in the Tigers' system. He moved up a spot when Christin Stewart graduated from prospect status.

As a 23-year-old, Faedo is flashing the dominance the Tigers hoped to see when they drafted him out of the University of Florida. He has 82 strikeouts in 65.2 innings, a 1.066 WHIP and a low walk rate.

Home runs have been the Achilles heel for Faedo. He allowed 15 home runs in 60 innings of Double-A action after being promoted last season. That number hasn't improved dramatically despite his turnaround this year: 11 home runs in 65.2 innings.

When he keeps the ball in the yard, Faedo has been nearly as good as top prospects Casey Mize and Matt Manning, who are all in the Erie starting rotation. All the other numbers are falling into line for Faedo, but the home run rate is lagging behind.

If he maintains a high strikeout rate and cuts down on the homers, Faedo is due for a boost in the next prospect rankings update.

