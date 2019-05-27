Detroit Tigers prospect Casey Mize continues Double-A dominance with another scoreless outing

DETROIT - The top prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization, Casey Mize, twirled another gem this weekend for Double-A Erie.

Mize made his 10th start of the season Sunday, shutting out the Bowie Baysox for eight innings while allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out six batters.

While the strikeout total doesn't stand out, Mize generated 15 swinging strikes in 89 pitches.

He's now pitched 14 straight scoreless innings over the last two starts after allowing four runs for the first time on May 15.

Other than a two-start stretch in which Mize allowed six runs on 13 hits and three walks in 10.2 innings on May 10 and May 15, he's been absolutely lights out at Single-A and Double-A this season.

Mize allowed just nine of 85 batters to reach while striking out 25 in 26 innings in his first four starts at Single-A Lakeland. He was promoted while boasting a 0.35 ERA, .193 opponent's OPS and 0.308 WHIP.

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Casey Mize at spring training. (WDIV)

Shortly after throwing a no-hitter in his first career start at Double-A, Mize was elevated to the No. 1 pitching prospect and No. 6 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Only one minor league player is ranked above him on the prospect list: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Vlad Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Nick Senzel are all in the big leagues and will soon graduate from prospect status.

Six starts into his Double-A career, Mize has allowed 22 hits and seven walks over 38.2 innings, good for a 0.750 WHIP. He's only allowed six earned runs while striking out 35 batters.

The Tigers are currently in the darkest depths of their rebuild, recent going winless in a 10-game home stand for the first time since before 1950. Mize is the centerpiece of the future, and so far he's lived up to the expectations of a No. 1 overall draft pick.

