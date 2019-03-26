Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Turnbull wins No. 3 spot in starting rotation

Spencer Turnbull pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Seot, 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (Jon Durr/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers announced their Opening Day roster this week, and the biggest story was prospect Spencer Turnbull winning the No. 3 spot in the starting rotation.

Turnbull, the No. 19 prospect in the organization, got his first taste of the big leagues last season, allowing 11 runs in 16.1 innings while striking out 15 batters. He has struck out 8.5 batters per nine innings in his minor league career.

A spot in the starting rotation opened up when Michael Fulmer's season ended due to injury. Turnbull ran away with the spot by allowing three runs on 13 hits and two walks in 15 innings while striking out 15 batters.

The 26-year-old right-hander has a good fastball and a solid slider, a combination that helped him strike out a batter per inning this spring. He mixes in a changeup and a curveball as well.

Turnbull was a second-round pick by the Tigers in 2014. They selected him 63rd overall out of the University of Alabama.

While Turnbull is considered an average prospect and isn't ranked as highly as fellow Tigers farmhands Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Franklin Perez or Beau Burrows, he's one of the few prospects to break the Opening Day roster.

The Tigers aren't expected to be very good this season, so Turnbull will be a rare interesting storyline to follow. If he has a good year, it could be an unexpected building block for the future. If he struggles, it's still better than watching 30 starts from another Mike Pelfrey, for example.

Here's the rest of the Tigers' 25-man roster:

C John Hicks

C Grayson Greiner

1B Miguel Cabrera

1B Niko Goodrum

2B Josh Harrison

3B Jeimer Candelario

SS Jordy Mercer

OF Nicholas Castellanos

OF Christin Stewart

OF Mikie Mahtook

OF Dustin Peterson

U Gordon Beckham

SP Jordan Zimmermann

SP Matt Boyd

SP Spencer Turnbull

SP Matt Moore

SP Tyson Ross

RP Shane Greene

RP Joe Jimenez

RP Daniel Stumpf

RP Victor Alcantara

RP Buck Farmer

RP Reed Garrett

RP Blaine Hardy

RP Daniel Norris

