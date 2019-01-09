Detroit Tigers Spring Training Individual game tickets to go on sale

Christin Stewart celebrates with JaCoby Jones after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Sept. 20, 2018, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Individual game tickets to see the Tigers at their Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida go on sale Saturday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling 866-66-TIGER or visiting www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information, special group pricing and handicap seating, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

This spring will mark the Tigers 83rd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2019 spring season marks the club's 54th consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium features major renovations and ballpark enhancements for a dynamic fan experience for all ages. Images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at tigers.com/springtraining.

The Tigers will open up the exhibition schedule on Friday, February 22 as the club plays host to Southeastern University. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by multiple visits from the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves.

Tickets for the 2019 spring exhibition season are priced at five separate levels: Grey, Navy, Orange, White and College Exhibition.

Grey Games - March 10 and March 14

Navy Games - February 27, March 4-5, March 21 and March 24

Orange Games - March 1-2, March 7, March 9, March 16-17 and March 23

White Games - February 24 and March 18

College/Exhibition Games - February 22 and March 25

For fans attending the on-sale in person, numbers will be handed out starting at 7:00 a.m. on January 12.

Full season ticket packages and flex plans of five-or-more-games for the 2019 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are on sale now at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office, via phone at (863) 686-8075, or by visiting www.tigers.com.

The Tigers are heading into the season after finishing third in the American League Central Division with a 64-98 record in 2018.

