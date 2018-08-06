Detroit Tigers trade pitcher Mike Fiers to Oakland

The Detroit Tigers have traded pitcher Mike Fiers to the Oakland Athletics.

In return, the Tigers will receive cash considerations or two players to be named later.

Fiers, 33, had a 3.48 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 21 starts for the Tigers in 2018.

Fiers was originally selected by the Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2009 draft and has pitched for Milwaukee (2011–15), Houston (2015–17) and Detroit (2018) in eight seasons in the majors. He was dealt to the Astros at the trading deadline in 2015 and went 2–1 with a 3.32 ERA in 10 games with Houston down the stretch, including a no-hitter on Aug. 21, 2015.

Fiers signed with the Tigers as a free agent following the 2017 season and is 49–53 with a 4.06 ERA in 162 games, 144 starts, in his career.

