Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians on April 9: Live scoreboard, game updates

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland Indians (6-3, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-3, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (0-2, 5.23 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 0.66 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers enter the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Tigers finished 33-43 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.34 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 297 total doubles last year. The Indians won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

Follow live game and score updates below:

