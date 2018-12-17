Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket briefly knocked off air after power outage

DETROIT - Detroit's go-to sports talk station was knocked off the air Monday morning after a power outage in the area.

97.1 The Ticket posted on Twitter Monday around 10:30 a.m. that they were off the air.

We’re experiencing a power outage and doing our best to get back on air ASAP! — 97.1 The Ticket (@971theticketxyt) December 17, 2018

After about an hour, the station tweeted they were back on the air.

