Dylan Larkin signs 5-year contract with Red Wings

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings prepares to take the faceoff against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday the signing of forward Dylan Larkin to a new five-year contract.

Larkin, 22, was drafted by the Red Wings at 15th overall in 2014. He is expected to be a cornerstone of this franchise for years to come, so it's no surprise the Red Wings would lock him up for at least five more years. The Athletic's Craig Custance reports the contract is worth $6.1 million annually. Larkin was a restricted free agent before agreeing to this new contract with the Wings.

This past season Larkin scored 16 goals and 47 assists in 82 games. Overall he has appeared in 242 games with Detroit since 2015-16, registering 140 points (56-84-140).

Larkin is already considered a young leader for Detroit as the team works through a transition period. The former University of Michigan and USA Hockey standout has shown strong maturity in the NHL at such a young age. It would not be surprising to see him become the next captain of the Red Wings.

He is a native of Waterford Township, Mich. Remarkably, he has managed to stay playing for a team in the state of Michigan at every level of his hockey career -- youth, juniors, college and professional.

Larkin first played professionally in 2015 when he was called up to the Grand Rapids Griffins to compete with them in the Calder Cup playoffs. In six AHL playoff games he scored 3 goals and 2 assists. Right away it was clear he would make an immediate impact on the Red Wings roster.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.