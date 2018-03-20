Eastern Michigan University cuts 4 sports programs due to budget

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The athletics department at Eastern Michigan University announced Tuesday it will drop four sports after being forced to cut $2 million from its budget.

There are 79 students and coaches who don't know where they'll be next year as the men's swimming and diving, wrestling, women's tennis and softball teams have been cut.

When EMU athletics director Scott Wetherbee was told a week and a half ago that he needed to cut $2 million from his budget, he knew it would hurt

"I will say, the toughest part for me was standing before the student-athletes and coaches," Wetherbee said.

By cutting the four programs listed above, the university will save $2.4 million per year.

"I feel handcuffed," Wetherbee said. "I walked into a terrible situation. I knew the budget was bad, but I didn't think it was this bad."

For students, this is much more than the dollars and cents. It's about Eastern Michigan committing to them, and the athletes committing four years of their lives to EMU, some who came from a long way. What do they do now?"

The faces of the women's tennis players before practice Tuesday said it all.

"I think this is the best university for me, and now I have to change," freshman tennis player Nadania Redanada said.

"Telling them that you're no longer going to be able to play the sport they love at the university they've chosen is tough," coach Jayson Wiseman said. "I've been pretty emotional about it, and the girls have, too."

Wiseman, who is married with eight children, now has to find a new job just seven months after landing this one.

Cutting the football program was never an option for several reasons. Eastern Michigan would have had to leave the Mid-American Conference, which officials wanted to avoid.

The football program doesn't break even financially, but it generates enough money -- around $6 million a year -- to support other programs. Without it, Wetherbee said the school would have to cut even more teams.

