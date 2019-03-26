Eminem hints Detroit should have American Alliance of Football team

DETROIT - Eminem thinks Detroit should have an American Alliance of Football team, and the co-founder of the league didn't shoot down the idea.

On Monday, Eminem took to Twitter to offer some suggestions to the AAF, saying the teams should be allowed to fight in a way similar to hockey.

At the end of the tweet, Eminem said he would watch every game, "Even though there is no Detroit team yet -- hint."

League co-founder Charlie Ebersol responded to the tweet, saying, "Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it."

DEAR @THEAAF,

PLEASE ENTERTAIN THIS THOUGHT REGARDING THE @AAFIRON @AAFEXPRESS GAME: ALLOWING THE PLAYERS TO ACTUALLY FIGHT WOULD BE KEY TO LEAGUE’S SUCCESS LIKE HOCKEY, I WOULD WATCH EVERY GAME (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO DETROIT TEAM YET - HINT). DON'T BLOW IT.

SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 26, 2019

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019

