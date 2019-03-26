Sports

Eminem hints Detroit should have American Alliance of Football team

League co-founder says, 'Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise'

By Derick Hutchinson
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Eminem

DETROIT - Eminem thinks Detroit should have an American Alliance of Football team, and the co-founder of the league didn't shoot down the idea.

On Monday, Eminem took to Twitter to offer some suggestions to the AAF, saying the teams should be allowed to fight in a way similar to hockey.

At the end of the tweet, Eminem said he would watch every game, "Even though there is no Detroit team yet -- hint."

League co-founder Charlie Ebersol responded to the tweet, saying, "Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it."

You can see the full exchange below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.