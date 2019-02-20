Eastern Michigan Football adds nine student-athletes to 2019 class

YPSILANTI, Mich - Eastern Michigan continues to add to their roster for the 2019 season as the Eagles welcome nine new student-athletes to the football program Wednesday, February 6, on National Signing Day.

The latest additions consist of three three offensive, three defensive and three special teams players from seven different states.

"Recruiting never stops," said EMU Football Head Coach Chris Creighton. "Although the bulk of our class signed in December, we have added another strong group today. The incoming class has already bonded, and we cannot wait to ge them here this summer."

The Eagles return to the gray turf for its first spring practice Tuesday, March 12. The session kicks off a series of 15 practices over a four week period leading up to the spring football fame Saturday April 13, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium.

Here are the new recruits to round out the 2019 class:

John Branham Jr., RB, 5-9, 215, Freshman, Columbus, Ohio

Noah Cameron, WR, 6-1, 185, Freshman, Kokomo, Ind.

Noski LaFleur, DB, 6-0, 190, Junior, Lake Charles, La.

Sam Jackson, LB, 6-0, 210, Freshman, Troy, Ohio

Christopher Kaminski, QB, 6-3, 205, Freshman, South Lyon, Mich.

Jose Ramirez, DL, 6-2, 250, Sophomore, Lake Alfred, Fla.

Caleb Richwine, K, 6-2, 175, Freshman, Carlisle, Pa.

Tyler Shaw, LS, 6-1, 220, Freshman, Elkhorn, Wis.

Tony Trabold, K, 5-8, 155, Freshman, Joliet, Ill.

Tommy Wright-Hodges, DL 6-3, 265, Freshman, West Bloomfield, Mich.

The Eagles schedule kicks off Aug. 31 when they visit Coastal Carolina and the first home game is September 21 when they welcome Central Connecticut State.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.