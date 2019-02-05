Sports

EMU Eagles host alumni weekend

Eagles to honor five decades of past EMU players

By LeveAnder Bradshaw

Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich - The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will host an Alumni Weekend, Feb. 8-9, in conjunction with the Eagles' Mid-American Conference matchup versus Northern Illinois University. All former student-athletes and coaches for the program are invited to return to campus for a day to celebrate you and EMU basketball.

A 12:30 p.m. reception will be held inside the Convocation Center before EMU battles NIU at 2 p.m. During halftime, all those in attendance will be recognized with an on-court ceremony.

Those scheduled to attend already include:

  • 1960s
    • Gary Clark
    • Alvin Jagutis
  • 1970s
    • Paul Ash
    • Gary Cronenwett
    • Dan Hoff
    • Doug Reynolds
    • Robert Riddle
    • Phil Riggio
    • Brian Schubert
    • Bob Walden
  • 1980s
    • Jack Brusewitz
    • Grant Long
  • 1990s
    • Earl Boykins
    • Khalil Felder
    • Fenorris Green
    • Von Nickelberry
    • Brian Tolbert
  • 2000s
    • Matt Balkema
    • Kamil Janton
    • Shemeris Johnson
    • Tyler Jones
    • Charles E. Ramsey
    • LaMonta Stone
  • 2010s
    • Antonio Green
    • Anthony Strickland II

Additionally, E-Club Athletic Hall of Famer and former Head Men's Basketball Coach Ben Braun will serve as a guest analyst on the ESPN+ broadcast. Braun spent 37 years as a college basketball head coach, collecting 615 victories and guiding EMU to one NCAA Tournament 'Sweet 16' and the University of California-Berkeley to another.

In his 10+ seasons as head coach of EMU, Braun led the Eagles to the most successful decade in history, finishing as the winningest head coach in EMU history with a 185-132 record. During his EMU tenure he was named MAC Coach of the Year three times (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96). Inducted into EMU's Hall of Fame in 2005, he led EMU to three NCAA post-season tournament appearances (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96), including a "Sweet 16" appearance in 1990-91.

 

