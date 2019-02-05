EMU Eagles host alumni weekend

YPSILANTI, Mich - The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will host an Alumni Weekend, Feb. 8-9, in conjunction with the Eagles' Mid-American Conference matchup versus Northern Illinois University. All former student-athletes and coaches for the program are invited to return to campus for a day to celebrate you and EMU basketball.
A 12:30 p.m. reception will be held inside the Convocation Center before EMU battles NIU at 2 p.m. During halftime, all those in attendance will be recognized with an on-court ceremony.
Those scheduled to attend already include:
- 1960s
- Gary Clark
- Alvin Jagutis
- 1970s
- Paul Ash
- Gary Cronenwett
- Dan Hoff
- Doug Reynolds
- Robert Riddle
- Phil Riggio
- Brian Schubert
- Bob Walden
- 1980s
- Jack Brusewitz
- Grant Long
- 1990s
- Earl Boykins
- Khalil Felder
- Fenorris Green
- Von Nickelberry
- Brian Tolbert
- 2000s
- Matt Balkema
- Kamil Janton
- Shemeris Johnson
- Tyler Jones
- Charles E. Ramsey
- LaMonta Stone
- 2010s
- Antonio Green
- Anthony Strickland II
Additionally, E-Club Athletic Hall of Famer and former Head Men's Basketball Coach Ben Braun will serve as a guest analyst on the ESPN+ broadcast. Braun spent 37 years as a college basketball head coach, collecting 615 victories and guiding EMU to one NCAA Tournament 'Sweet 16' and the University of California-Berkeley to another.
In his 10+ seasons as head coach of EMU, Braun led the Eagles to the most successful decade in history, finishing as the winningest head coach in EMU history with a 185-132 record. During his EMU tenure he was named MAC Coach of the Year three times (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96). Inducted into EMU's Hall of Fame in 2005, he led EMU to three NCAA post-season tournament appearances (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96), including a "Sweet 16" appearance in 1990-91.
