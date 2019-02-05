EMU Eagles host alumni weekend

YPSILANTI, Mich - The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will host an Alumni Weekend, Feb. 8-9, in conjunction with the Eagles' Mid-American Conference matchup versus Northern Illinois University. All former student-athletes and coaches for the program are invited to return to campus for a day to celebrate you and EMU basketball.

A 12:30 p.m. reception will be held inside the Convocation Center before EMU battles NIU at 2 p.m. During halftime, all those in attendance will be recognized with an on-court ceremony.

Those scheduled to attend already include:

1960s Gary Clark Alvin Jagutis

1970s Paul Ash Gary Cronenwett Dan Hoff Doug Reynolds Robert Riddle Phil Riggio Brian Schubert Bob Walden

1980s Jack Brusewitz Grant Long

1990s Earl Boykins Khalil Felder Fenorris Green Von Nickelberry Brian Tolbert

2000s Matt Balkema Kamil Janton Shemeris Johnson Tyler Jones Charles E. Ramsey LaMonta Stone

2010s Antonio Green Anthony Strickland II



Additionally, E-Club Athletic Hall of Famer and former Head Men's Basketball Coach Ben Braun will serve as a guest analyst on the ESPN+ broadcast. Braun spent 37 years as a college basketball head coach, collecting 615 victories and guiding EMU to one NCAA Tournament 'Sweet 16' and the University of California-Berkeley to another.

In his 10+ seasons as head coach of EMU, Braun led the Eagles to the most successful decade in history, finishing as the winningest head coach in EMU history with a 185-132 record. During his EMU tenure he was named MAC Coach of the Year three times (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96). Inducted into EMU's Hall of Fame in 2005, he led EMU to three NCAA post-season tournament appearances (1987-88, 1990-91, 1995-96), including a "Sweet 16" appearance in 1990-91.

