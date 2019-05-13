Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coach Gunther Cunningham dies at 72

DENVER - AUGUST 21: Defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham of the Detroit Lions works from the bench against the Denver Broncos during preseason NFL action at INVESCO Field at Mile High on August 21, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. The Lions…

Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham has died at the age of 72.

Cunningham coached for several teams during his long career. He served as defensive coordinator in Detroit from 2009 to 2013 under head coach Jim Schwartz.

Cunningham retired after that stint, but stayed on with Detroit as a senior defensive assistant.

Statement from the Detroit Lions on the passing of Gunther Cunningham

