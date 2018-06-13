FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid

MOSCOW - The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA member federations voted in favor of the North American bid over Morocco. FIFA promises to publish each voter's selection.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games -- 60 are planned in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on opening day.

Morocco lost again with its fifth bid campaign in the past 30 years, including to the U.S. for the 1994 World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that U.S.-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.

