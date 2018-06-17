FIFA World Cup preview: How to watch, start times and more

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is off to a hot start, and it all continues Sunday.

All four teams in Group E and two teams in Group F compete on Father's Day.

Here is what you need to know about the three matches played Sunday.

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Serbia -- 8 a.m. EST, FOX

With Serbia a more offensive squad and Costa Rica being defensive-minded, this is sure to be an interesting start to a day of soccer.

Serbia won its warmup match Saturday 5-1 behind a hat trick from striker Aleksander Mitrovic.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, only gave up two goals in five games during their run in the 2014 World Cup and present a heavily defensive challenge to the Serbians.

With Brazil as the heavy favorites in Group E, both Costa Rica and Serbia are desperately searching for a defining victory and a large goal differential to carry them into a probable match against Brazil.

Group F: Germany vs. Mexico -- 11 a.m. EST, FOX Sports 1

Germany is the No. 1 ranked team in the world and are heavy favorites against Mexico in their opening matches. The 2014 World Cup winner is ready to defend its crown.

Germany won all 10 of its qualifying matches and gave up just four goals in those games.

Mexico has only beaten Germany once -- all the way back in 1985. But Mexico has reached the Round of 16 in each of the last six World Cups. Something's got to give.

The Germans defeated Mexico 4-1 in last year's Confederation Cup.

Group E: Brazil vs. Switzerland -- 2 p.m. EST, FOX Sports 1

Brazil is the favorite in Group E, even though the team lost by an overwhelming 7-1 score against Germany last year. But new Brazil coach Tite has his team more prepared than ever.

Tite has a more offensive approach than previous Brazil coaches Dunga and Luiz Felipe Scolari. Tite has helped the team win 17 of the 21 games he has coached, and has only lost once.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is ranked sixth in the world since winning nine games in a row and provides a different challenge to Brazil, as it is a more tactically sound team that isn't flashy, but good at what it does -- stay in games and keep things interesting.