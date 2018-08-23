'Finding Murph' documentary tells story of Joe Murphy, former NHL player now homeless

TSN's documentary "Finding Murph" aired Wednesday night.

It tells the story of former 1st overall NHL draft pick Joe Murphy, who said he has been living homeless for years in Canada. In the documentary, Murphy, his sister and his daughter describe how they say he suffered a brain injury while playing hockey. They say the brain trauma has led to an erratic lifestyle for Murphy.

Watch the TSN documentary here.

Former NHL goalie Trevor Kidd reached out to Murphy, who he found on the streets of Kenora, Ontario. The makers of the documentary said they hope brining Murphy's story to light will help stress concussion awareness in hockey, and help others seek help.

Murphy, now 50, said was drafted by the Red Wings in 1986 when he was playing hockey for Michigan State. After parts of four seasons with the Red Wings, Murphy won a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

His last season in the NHL was 2000-01. In 779 career games, Murphy scored 233 goals and 295 assists.

According to an article written this past July by Mike Aiken for DrydenNow.com, Murphy has been battling concussions ever since his hockey career ended.

"It's a very serious matter, concussions. I've suffered a horrific, serious concussion that debilitated me for a long time. It was tough," Murphy told Aiken.

From the article:

As the interview moves on, Murphy talks about the debilitating energy loss and lethargy that he felt, after he suffered a concussion. He says this took its toll on his play towards the end of his career.

"After I was getting hit, fireflies around me all the time. Just everywhere," he continued. "Even at the end of my career, I'd hit a guy and then 'boom.' There'd be those sparkly things all over. Very difficult."

Murphy is one of dozens of former players who have filed a lawsuit against the NHL seeking damages for head trauma they suffered while playing.

