First game of Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Yankees postponed due to weather

Second game of doubleheader still scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Sunday

By Derick Hutchinson

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees slides into home plate next to James McCann #34 of the Detroit Tigers for a second inning inside the park home run at Comerica Park on April 13, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The first game of the Detroit Tigers' scheduled doubleheader against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to weather, the team announced Sunday.

The Tigers and Yankees tried to play a split doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Sunday after Saturday's game was rained out, but a winter storm barreling through Metro Detroit canceled the first game.

Game two of the doubleheader is still scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m.

This week was the Yankees' only scheduled trip to Detroit, but now the games will have to be made up later this summer. A specific date for the game has not been announced.

