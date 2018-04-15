First game of Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Yankees postponed due to weather

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees slides into home plate next to James McCann #34 of the Detroit Tigers for a second inning inside the park home run at Comerica Park on April 13, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The first game of the Detroit Tigers' scheduled doubleheader against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to weather, the team announced Sunday.

The Tigers and Yankees tried to play a split doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Sunday after Saturday's game was rained out, but a winter storm barreling through Metro Detroit canceled the first game.

Game two of the doubleheader is still scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m.

This week was the Yankees' only scheduled trip to Detroit, but now the games will have to be made up later this summer. A specific date for the game has not been announced.

The 1st game of today’s split doubleheader vs. the Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled at a later date. All paid tickets from today’s 1st game will be valid for entry for the rescheduled game. No ticket exchange is necessary. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2018

The second game of the split doubleheader is still scheduled for tonight at 7:10 p.m. Tickets from the originally scheduled game on Saturday, April 14, are valid for entry for tonight’s game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2018

