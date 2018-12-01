Flyers famous mascot Gritty drains half-court shot at MSU basketball game

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty attended Friday's Big Ten Conference men's basketball game in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Michigan State Spartans went up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Michigan State came out on top with a score of 78-67.

At one point Gritty landed a half-court shot.

This video was shared on Gritty's Twitter page:

