Follow live score updates: Capitals vs. Knights in Game 5 of Stanley Cup final

Michal Kempny of the Washington Capitals scores a third-period goal past Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final on June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have a shot at winning their first ever Stanley Cup championship on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, will be fighting to keep their majestic first season as an expansion franchise alive for at least another game.

The series is 3-1 in favor of the Capitals after their 6-2 win Monday night in Washington.

Game 5 is back in Las Vegas. If needed, Game 6 will be in Washington and Game 7 would be in Las Vegas.

Game 5 time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Follow live Game 5 score updates here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.