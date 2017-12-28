Washington State vs. Michigan State in Holiday Bowl: TV schedule, time, live score, spread

SAN DIEGO - The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans will take on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars in the 2017 Holiday Bowl on December 28.

Here's what you need to know about the Holiday Bowl:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV schedule: FS1, FoxSportsGo

Records: Both teams finished 9-3

LINE: Washington State -2.5

Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California

Follow LIVE Michigan State vs. Washington State score updates below:

No. 21 Michigan State flips 2016 record, goes 9-3

No. 21 Michigan State capped a terrific turnaround season with a dominant performance that probably would have been record-setting if the NCAA kept one for time of possession in a game.

Brian Lewerke threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Spartans held the ball for more than 47 minutes in defeating Rutgers 40-7 on Saturday to probably write a ticket to one of college football better bowl games.

Michigan State (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten, CFP No. 16) will have to wait a week to get its bowl bid, but what they did against Rutgers was eye-popping. They held the ball for 47 minutes, 50 seconds.

There is no NCAA single-game record for time of possession but Air Force claimed a mark last season after holding the ball for 45:14 in a win over Georgia State on Sept. 12, 2016.

The important thing for Spartans coach Mark Dantonio and his team was flipping the script from 2016. They went 3-9 overall, 1-8 in the league and missed a postseason game for the first time since 2006.

"It's most important for our players who are playing to experience a bowl, to experience what it is like to play a great opponent," Dantonio said. "We'll have another opportunity to play on national TV on New Year's Day and those things don't come along often. We have to run to those things and that was the message to our football team this week."

Senior linebacker Chris Frey had a gut feeling that Michigan State would turn things around in a season where many felt getting six wins would be terrific.

"I knew the guys on this team had the ability and the fire in their hearts to get to this point," Frey said. "To say we flipped it, and went 9-3 is just an unbelievable accomplishment."

This was a outstanding performance by Michigan State, which got a career-best four field goals from redshirt freshman Matt Coghlin and short touchdown runs by Lewerke, Gerald Holmes and Madre London in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State had a 431-112 advantage in total yards, limited Scarlet Knights' running game to a season-low 14 yards and no first down on six third-down chances in sending Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) to its third straight loss.

Still, this was a better season for Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who endured a 2-10 overall record and an 0-9 conference record in his first season. Freshman Johnathan Lewis stepped in late in the first quarter and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Blackshear that pulled the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 3-6) within 16-7 at halftime despite having the ball less than six minutes.

Lewerke said it felt like the offense was on the field a long time. Linebacker Joe Bachie said there was never a moment when the defense wasn't fresh.

Rutgers ran 31 plays on offense and Ash conceded the time of possession was ugly.

"That's a product of bad football. You know, that's what it is," Ash said. "We couldn't get off the field on third down, and we couldn't get first downs on offense. I hate to put this that bluntly, but there's no other way to sugarcoat it. We didn't get off the field on third down. We were really bad on third down tonight on both sides of the ball."

Lewerke (21 of 31 for 222 yards) hit Connor Heyward on a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening series and ran 3 yards for another TD in the fourth quarter. He had 13 carries for 56 yards and finished the season with 3,069 total yards, breaking the school record for a sophomore, previously held by Connor Cook (2013).

Coghlin converted from 26, 26, 46 and 32 yards.

"Nobody wants to finish like that, but we just have to build off it and get better next year," Rutgers junior linebacker Deonte Roberts.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: Going 3-9 a year ago resulted in the Spartans missing a bowl game for the first time since 2006. There is a chance they could be picked to play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 1.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights certainly took a step forward this season, but they still were no competitive against the best teams in the Big Ten East. Against hio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State, Rutgers was outscored 176-27.

HOLIDAY BOWL STORYLINES

1. No. 19 Michigan State takes on No. 21 Washington State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28 in a game that matches one of the nation's top defenses against one of its top offenses. The Spartans are ninth in the country in total offensive yards allowed per game with 298 - including just 101.3 on the ground, which ranks fifth in the nation. Meanwhile, Washington State is second in the country in passing yards per contest with 392.3 behind quarterback Luke Falk's 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns.

2. Despite going to a bowl game in 10 of the last 11 campaigns and making an appearance in the national semifinals just two seasons ago, Michigan State and coach Mark Dantonio still feel a bit slighted nationally, so when unranked Michigan - the school's biggest rival which lost to the Spartans this year - was selected for a New Year's Day bowl rather than MSU, it didn't sit well. Dantonio got into a bit of a Twitter war with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the perceived snub, and many of the Michigan State players made their unhappiness known as well. But the best way for the team to prove it belonged in a different game than the Holiday Bowl is to play great against the Cougars - which will be some extra motivation for the young Spartans, who are looking to build on a four-game winning streak in bowl games.

3. Washington State's passing game has been prolific this season, but the team will be without two of its top three receivers after Tavares Martin Jr., who led the club in catches, was dismissed from the team and Isaiah Johnson-Mack left the program. Martin had 70 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Johnson-Mack recorded 60 for 555 yards and five scores. That doesn’t mean the team won’t continue to go to the air, especially with seven players remaining that have caught 24 or more passes this season - including running back Jamal Morrow (56 catches, 479 yards, five TDs) and wide receiver Kyle Sweet (50, 481, two).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Washington State -2.5

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12):

While the Cougars are known for their offense – and any team coached by Mike Leach likely is going to be – the team’s success also is based on its defense as it ranked second in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 313.6 yards per game. Junior defensive end Hercules Mata’afa has been named a consensus All-American after leading the conference in tackles for loss (21.5) and sacks (9.5) this season, and the Cougars were No. 1 in the Pac-12 in pass defense, allowing an average of 167.4 yards and just eight scores this season. The Cougars also topped the conference in first downs allowed per game (15.7) and opponents’ third-down conversions (24.8 percent), proof that the team is more than just a high-powered passing machine.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten):

The Spartans have been up and down offensively this season in that they go from being a run-heavy squad to a pass-happy bunch and back again seemingly from game to game, which is hard on the team’s consistency but tougher for defenses to read. Quarterback Brian Lewerke has registered 2,580 passing yards and 17 touchdowns this season, though he had 845 of those yards and six of the scoring passes over a two-game span bridging October and November. Likewise, leading rusher LJ Scott has a season total of 788 yards with six scores, but 341 and three were in two contests, and the junior finished with fewer than 40 yards rushing in four games this season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 31, Michigan State 24

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.