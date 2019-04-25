What time does the NFL Draft first round start and what TV channel is the draft on?

NASHVILLE - The NFL Draft will start Thursday night in Nashville with the first round set to take place. Follow live updates on every pick.

Here's what to know about the 2019 NFL Draft:

NFL Draft TV schedule

Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Round 1

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Follow live NFL Draft updates from the first round below:

