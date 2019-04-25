What time does the NFL Draft first round start and what TV channel is the draft on?

NASHVILLE - The NFL Draft will start Thursday night in Nashville with the first round set to take place. Follow live updates on every pick.
Here's what to know about the 2019 NFL Draft:
NFL Draft TV schedule
Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT
NFL Draft, Round 1
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT
NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3
ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT
NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
Follow live NFL Draft updates from the first round below:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.