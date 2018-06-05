Forbes: 4 Detroit athletes among highest-paid in the world

Matthew Stafford throws the ball during the Nov. 12, 2017 game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is among the highest-paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes.

Forbes released its list of the highest-paid athletes on Tuesday, crossing all sports around every country.

Topping the list was Michigan native and star boxer Floyd Mayweather, earing $285 million. Second was soccer star Lionel Messi, at $111 million.

At No. 6 was LeBron James ($85.5 million); No. 8 was Stephen Curry ($76.9 million); No. 9 was Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($67.3 million).

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford comes in at No. 10, earning $59.5 million. Stafford signed, at the time, the largest contract in NFL history. Matt Ryan and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo have since exceeded the contract terms.

Stafford endorses Nike, PepsiCo, Fanatics, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Ford Motor, Panini and St. Joe's Hospital.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin came in at No. 30 on the list, earning $35.5 million. Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera ranked No. 54, earning $29.2 million.

Pistons center Andre Drummond ranked No. 74, earning $24.9 million.

Other notable athletes on the list:

No. 16 - Tiger Woods ($43.3 million)

No. 18 - Sebastian Vettel ($42.3 million)

No. 53 - Justin Verlander ($29.4 million)

No. 65 - Chris Bosh ($26.3 million)

No. 100 - Nicolas Batum ($22.9 million)

