Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron selected to first Pro Bowl with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the game against Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.…

DETROIT - In another moment of Lions misery, former Detroit tight end Eric Ebron is now a Pro Bowler.

Ebron, now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, is having a career year with Andrew Luck, just one year after leaving Detroit.

The Lions drafted Ebron No. 10 overall back in 2014, and while he had some bright moments, most of his time in Detroit was filled with fans yelling (and tweeting) at the guy.

He had solid production while in Detroit — 186 receptions for 2,070 yards with 11 touchdowns — but the team decided not to bring him back for his fifth year in 2018.

Well, Ebron has gotten the last laugh. He has appeared in all 14 games this year for the Colts, with seven starts this season, and has caught 59 passes for 662 yards and a career-best 12 touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown on the season.

Among NFL tight ends, he ranks first in receiving touchdowns, sixth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards. His 12 receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the league among all positions.

#ProBowler Thank you too everyone that voted for me! #Colts I’m forever thankful for this organization — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) December 19, 2018

