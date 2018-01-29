Former Detroit Lions WR Titus Young talks about mental health, 'hearing voices' in prison diary

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Titus Young #16 reacts to a late fourth quarter call during the game against the Seattle Seahwaks at Ford Field on October 28, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Seahwaks 28-24. (Photo by Leon…

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young is currently behind bars in Los Angeles, serving time for an assault case - but he wants you to know - his story isn't over.

Young, a former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2011, talked to the Los Angeles Times in the form of a 141-page diary written last year while he was in lockdown.

During his time with the Lions, Young had some bright spots on the field - but struggled with his composure on and off the field, resulting in numerous incidents that would ultimately put him out of an NFL job.

The diary details Young's issues with mental health and bipolar disorder. He described hearing voices. Here's some of what he wrote from the LA Times:

“Having bipolar has pretty much torn down my life,” Young wrote in the diary. “It’s been four years of fighting so many different behaviors. When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t want to believe it because I felt my life was too perfect to have bipolar. Football players don’t take medicine. I’m macho. Put me back on the field. But, no, that’s really not what I needed.”

“Hearing voices is no joke, it’s actually very scary. I feel like someone is trying to come kill me,” Young wrote.

“What I was hearing led me to Orange County, into a multimillion-dollar home,” Young wrote in the diary. “Something was telling me to go get on the freeway and drive.”

“My fight or flight in my brain was off and that could be due to head trauma suffered while playing football,” Young wrote in the diary, a year after the arrest and a stay at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk. “All I know now is I’m back to normal and I take good medication and I’m not ashamed of it either.

“It’s kind of hard for me to think wisely in sticky situations where I feel threatened. Taking the medicine allows my mood to be stabilized and helps with hearing voices. Yeah, I have heard voices, as well. The voices came and came from the bipolar. It’s usually when I let my brain relax and focus on others. I can kind of hear them.”

Young also wrote that he wants to return to football in the future. “When I make this comeback to the league, God and the rest will understand that athletes are not exempt in mental illness."

Young played 26 games for the Lions between 2011 and 2012, scoring 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions, before being released in 2013.

