Former Detroit Pistons star Grant Hill to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Former Detroit Pistons star player Grant Hill will be inducted into the hall.

Hill's induction was announced on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Twitter account.

One of the greatest college players of all-time and a 19-year @NBA veteran, this man has made an impact on and off the court. We congratulate 2x @NCAA Champion and 7x NBA All-Star @realgranthill33. #18HoopClass



📸: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/IBdmpy4Ukb — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 31, 2018

It's unclear if Grant Hill will be inducted as a Detroit Pistons player. He was drafted by Detroit, third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft. He played more game in a Pistons jersey than with any other team.

Hill had arguably his best NBA days in Detroit, playing for the Pistons between 1994 and 2000, being selected to the All-Star game five times in a Pistons (teal) jersey.

Hill, who went to Duke, also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, before retiring in 2013.

In Pistons history, Hill is ninth all-time in points and fourth in points per game (21.6).

