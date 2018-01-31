Former NBA player Rasual Butler, wife killed in single car crash

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Rasual Butler #45 of the Los Angeles Clippers is congratulated by Baron Davis #1 after scoring a basket in the closing minutes of the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on February 24,…

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single-car crash early Wednesday morning, according to a report.

TMZ reports 38-year-old Butler lost control of his SUV, striking a parking meter, slamming into a wall and flipping his car.

Officers believe he was speeding before he lost control of the car, TMZ reports.

Butler spent 14 years in the NBA, playing for several teams including the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

